Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 104,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,573,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $1,056,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $109.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $113.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

