Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 83,510 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,510 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Organon & Co. worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 200.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 5,646.3% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,236.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 109.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGN has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.84. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $23.10.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 644.70% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

