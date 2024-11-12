Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $8,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $193,632.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,095.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Barclays upped their target price on Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $205.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.23.

Leidos Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $201.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.88. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.72 and a 52-week high of $201.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

