Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 119 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 144,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,122,000 after acquiring an additional 44,898 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $1,727,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 175,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $274.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.21 and a twelve month high of $277.58.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.90%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

