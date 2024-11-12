Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 56,885 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56,885 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 376.7% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.97. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.97 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.