LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.93 and last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 11398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.05.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $129.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.28 million. Analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

In other LSI Industries news, CEO James Anthony Clark sold 33,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $485,632.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,212.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LSI Industries news, CEO James Anthony Clark sold 33,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $485,632.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,212.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Caneris sold 9,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $142,028.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,417.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,903 shares of company stock valued at $756,227. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of LSI Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 85,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in LSI Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in LSI Industries by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

