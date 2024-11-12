Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Trading Down 2% – Here’s Why

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) shares were down 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 74,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 102,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of C$201.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.47.
Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumina Gold Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.
