Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Trading Down 2% – Here’s Why

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM) shares were down 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 74,428 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 102,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Lumina Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of C$201.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.47.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumina Gold Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Lumina Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Martin Raymond Danziger Rip sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total transaction of C$58,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Martin Raymond Danziger Rip sold 100,000 shares of Lumina Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total value of C$58,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Scott Victor Andrew Hicks sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total transaction of C$68,662.50. Insiders have sold a total of 416,500 shares of company stock valued at $235,923 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

