Lynx Investment Advisory Has $214,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lynx Investment Advisory raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.81.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $408.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $405.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.24 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $395.19 and a 200 day moving average of $364.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 733.61%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.57%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

