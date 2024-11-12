Macquarie Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Macquarie reissued their neutral rating on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

PLTK has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Playtika in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Playtika from $7.40 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.18.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $8.41 on Friday. Playtika has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Playtika had a net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 129.21%. The business had revenue of $620.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Playtika by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,756,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,683,000 after acquiring an additional 256,353 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Playtika in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,141,000 after buying an additional 76,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Playtika by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

