Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $711,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,261,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $75.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $156.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.33.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

