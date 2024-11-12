Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,079,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331,540 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,206 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,938,000 after acquiring an additional 64,672 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 506,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,185,000 after acquiring an additional 17,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $621.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $585.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $566.93. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $441.29 and a 12-month high of $626.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.