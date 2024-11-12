Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $60.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $53.67 and a one year high of $60.20.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

