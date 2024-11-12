Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,014 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 91,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,157,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,766,000 after purchasing an additional 627,127 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 350,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,925,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGSB opened at $51.91 on Tuesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $52.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1836 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

