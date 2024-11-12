Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is XXEC Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

XXEC Inc. trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 8.4% of XXEC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 74.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $530.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $393.02 and a 12-month high of $534.03. The firm has a market cap of $486.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 178.27%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total transaction of $2,294,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,370 shares of company stock valued at $153,495,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $540.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $565.00 price target (up previously from $536.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.