Materion Co. (MTRN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Materion has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Materion has a dividend payout ratio of 8.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Materion to earn $6.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Price Performance

NYSE MTRN opened at $120.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.34. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $96.18 and a fifty-two week high of $145.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. Materion had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Materion will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Research Report on MTRN

About Materion

(Get Free Report)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.