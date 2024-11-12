Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Short Interest Up 328.6% in October

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 328.6% from the October 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBINM traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $26.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,903. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.