Meridian Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Meridian Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

VOO stock opened at $550.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $525.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $402.82 and a 1 year high of $551.73.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

