Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $105.46 and last traded at $104.99, with a volume of 35874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.36.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.32.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $339.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 29,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,900.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,705.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 3,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 19.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

