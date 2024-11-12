Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 1,658 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $432,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 67.6% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 124,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 50,143 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 16.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 46.7% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 11.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 478,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 50,666 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $820.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.17%.

HBNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

