Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Given New $1,450.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MTD. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,338.75.

Shares of MTD traded up $15.03 on Monday, hitting $1,265.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,577. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,394.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,402.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $1,015.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.21. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 532.25% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $954.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,459.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

