MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 347.6% from the October 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of CMU stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $3.53. 73,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,408. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $3.70.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.0145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
