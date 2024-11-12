Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 64664 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Midland Exploration Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$26.93 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Midland Exploration (CVE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.06 million for the quarter.

About Midland Exploration

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits, platinum group elements, and base metals. It holds interest in the Abitibi, Appalachians, James Bay, Grenville, and Nunavik region projects.

