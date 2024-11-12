MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDXG shares. StockNews.com downgraded MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. MiMedx Group has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.94.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

