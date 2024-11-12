Missouri Trust & Investment Co Buys 1,379 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.8% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $29,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 31,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $5,380,688.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,777 shares in the company, valued at $50,897,483.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,597 shares of company stock worth $53,268,499 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

PG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,640,181. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.26. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $142.50 and a 1 year high of $177.94. The company has a market cap of $391.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.31%.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

