Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $1.80 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,866 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 122.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,277,548 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $357,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,456 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 289.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,558,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,596,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,816 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15,039.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 967,383 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $176,073,000 after purchasing an additional 960,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 31,640,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,758,830,000 after purchasing an additional 388,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.37.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.77. 3,299,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,015,291. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $144.13 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.26.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -16.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

