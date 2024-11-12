Missouri Trust & Investment Co Increases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,908. The company has a market cap of $113.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.33. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $216.26 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.95 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,748,829.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chubb from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.37.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

