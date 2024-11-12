Missouri Trust & Investment Co Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 313 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of COP traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $112.19. 501,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,875,727. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $101.29 and a one year high of $135.18. The company has a market capitalization of $129.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.