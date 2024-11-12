Missouri Trust & Investment Co Reduces Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co cut its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,060 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PARA. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 518.3% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.41. 1,784,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,852,206. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.74.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.25. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.43%.

PARA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

