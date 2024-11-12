Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Mitek Systems from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Mitek Systems from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Mitek Systems from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 738,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

