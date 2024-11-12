Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Short Interest Up 700.0% in October

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Mitsui Chemicals Stock Down 0.4 %
MITUY traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847. Mitsui Chemicals has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $15.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49.
Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile
