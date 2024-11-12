Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Short Interest Up 700.0% in October

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Mitsui Chemicals Stock Down 0.4 %

MITUY traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847. Mitsui Chemicals has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $15.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49.

Get Mitsui Chemicals alerts:

Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, life and health care, basic and green materials, ICT, and other businesses worldwide. The company's develops elastomers, performance compounds, polypropylene compounds, and other materials; offers vision care materials, nonwoven fabrics and personal care materials, agrochemical products, and oral care and orthopedic materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.