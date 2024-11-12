Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

NVIDIA stock opened at $145.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.79 and a 200-day moving average of $118.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $149.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,270 shares of company stock worth $254,784,327 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

