Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR) Short Interest Up 211.9% in October

Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 211.9% from the October 15th total of 391,100 shares. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 701,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Mobile-health Network Solutions Trading Up 2.3 %
MNDR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,618. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90. Mobile-health Network Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $29.50.
Mobile-health Network Solutions Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mobile-health Network Solutions
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Mobile-health Network Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile-health Network Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.