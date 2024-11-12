Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR) Short Interest Up 211.9% in October

Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 211.9% from the October 15th total of 391,100 shares. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 701,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

MNDR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,618. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90. Mobile-health Network Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Mobile-health Network Solutions, an investment holding company, provides telehealth solutions in Singapore. The company operates in two segments, Telemedicine and Other Services, and Sale of Medicine and Medical Devices. It offers MaNaDr platform, a 360-degree healthcare ecosystem, which connects users and service providers through the range of healthcare services and product offerings that can be accessed through the mobile application and website.

