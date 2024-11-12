Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $207.10 and last traded at $207.10, with a volume of 87 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $207.10.

Moog Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Moog Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Moog’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.47%.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

