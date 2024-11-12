Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COOP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of COOP opened at $101.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.35. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.40. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $55.61 and a 52-week high of $103.05.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 25.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $472,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 36.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 181,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 48,334 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 75,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 14,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

