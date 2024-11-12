M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $198.76.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of MTB stock opened at $214.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.71 and its 200-day moving average is $164.98. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $116.07 and a 1 year high of $216.84.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.48. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.97%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.88, for a total value of $1,469,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,933,531.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $334,249.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,143.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.88, for a total transaction of $1,469,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,933,531.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,088 shares of company stock valued at $12,613,397. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $30,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 2,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 54.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.