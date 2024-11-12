N-able (NYSE:NABL) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of N-able (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $16.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on N-able from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

N-able Stock Performance

NABL opened at $11.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. N-able has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.75 million. N-able had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 8.08%. N-able’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that N-able will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter C. Anastos sold 16,000 shares of N-able stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $208,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 322,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,972.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On N-able

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of N-able by 94.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 219,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 106,731 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of N-able by 91.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 67,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 32,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About N-able

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Featured Stories

