National Bank Financial Upgrades NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) to “Strong-Buy”

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upgraded NuVista Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. Cormark raised shares of NuVista Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.97.

TSE NVA opened at C$12.47 on Friday. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of C$9.59 and a 12-month high of C$14.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03. The stock has a market cap of C$2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lawford sold 10,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.61, for a total transaction of C$117,446.76. 20.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

