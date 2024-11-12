National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Insider Valerie D. Kramer Sells 1,275 Shares

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) insider Valerie D. Kramer sold 1,275 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $63,265.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,552.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

National Bank Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NBHC traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.18. The company had a trading volume of 308,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,949. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $51.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.32.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $156.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Bank by 12,407.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,824,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,321 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 577,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after acquiring an additional 381,754 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 377,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,758,000 after acquiring an additional 229,630 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in National Bank by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 478,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 223,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in National Bank by 743.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 200,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,211,000 after buying an additional 176,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBHC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of National Bank from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of National Bank from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of National Bank from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of National Bank from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of National Bank from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NBHC

National Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.