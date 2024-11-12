National Bankshares Cuts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$67.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$77.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RCI.B. Cormark decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$67.77.

Shares of RCI.B traded down C$0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$49.30. 480,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$53.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$52.98. The company has a market cap of C$20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.62. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$48.67 and a 52 week high of C$64.71.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

