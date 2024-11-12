National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NHC opened at $135.76 on Friday. National HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $71.47 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.69.

National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $300.66 million for the quarter.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at National HealthCare

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In other National HealthCare news, SVP Brian F. Kidd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $260,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,327.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National HealthCare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in National HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $745,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,633,000 after purchasing an additional 74,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Featured Stories

