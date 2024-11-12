Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.78 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $1,220.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $772.13 and a 1-year high of $1,227.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,059.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $981.51.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.98 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 51.78% and a net margin of 10.80%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $990.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $925.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,058.50.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 9,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,117.84, for a total value of $10,705,553.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,379 shares in the company, valued at $4,895,021.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 9,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,117.84, for a total value of $10,705,553.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,379 shares in the company, valued at $4,895,021.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total transaction of $27,524,551.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,559 shares in the company, valued at $111,650,478.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,775 shares of company stock valued at $52,489,979 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

