Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $2.37 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $176.16 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.33%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

