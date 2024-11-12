Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $2.49 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902,121 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,409 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,316,000 after buying an additional 3,018,626 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $550.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $525.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $402.82 and a fifty-two week high of $551.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

