Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 783,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,296,000 after purchasing an additional 121,267 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.5% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,889,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,481,000 after buying an additional 128,161 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 575,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,243,000 after buying an additional 12,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 665,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,727,000 after acquiring an additional 94,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 4.1 %

MCHP stock opened at $69.88 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.73 and its 200 day moving average is $84.93. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Truist Financial downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $101.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,445.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

