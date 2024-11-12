Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Sprout Social from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Sprout Social stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. Sprout Social has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.09. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. The business had revenue of $102.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $42,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,017.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $42,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,017.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $564,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,381.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,351. Corporate insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Dorsey Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter worth $61,583,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $22,332,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 98.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 664,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,726,000 after purchasing an additional 330,309 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 9,779.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 327,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 20.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,868,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

