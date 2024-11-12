New South Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,256 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $23,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.9% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 556,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 9.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $90,810.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,595. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AMN stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.44. 60,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,214. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.96. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $80.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $687.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. William Blair downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Featured Articles

