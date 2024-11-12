New South Capital Management Inc. Has $46.63 Million Holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 602,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the period. Howard Hughes makes up approximately 1.9% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.20% of Howard Hughes worth $46,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HHH. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 897.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 16.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the second quarter worth about $116,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 912.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1,038.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HHH stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $83.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.00 and a one year high of $86.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day moving average is $71.13.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $327.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.00 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

