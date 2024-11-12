NewGenIvf Group Limited (NASDAQ:NIVF) Short Interest Down 97.5% in October

NewGenIvf Group Limited (NASDAQ:NIVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the October 15th total of 580,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NewGenIvf Group Trading Down 3.3 %

NIVF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 114,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,876. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. NewGenIvf Group has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.28.

NewGenIvf Group Company Profile

