NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.4331 per share on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.

NEXT Stock Performance

Shares of NXGPY stock remained flat at $64.50 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.82. NEXT has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $69.81.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.

