Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) EVP Sells $1,011,150.00 in Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total transaction of $1,011,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,823.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brad Vincent Hutjens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 4,500 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $499,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 13,500 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,725.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 4,560 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $468,996.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 1,079 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $110,975.15.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 200 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.85, for a total transaction of $20,370.00.

Shares of NIC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.76. 50,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,076. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.64 and a 12-month high of $115.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.48.

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.13. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2,480.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 163,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after buying an additional 157,566 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,783,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,704,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NIC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

